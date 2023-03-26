UrduPoint.com

Security Beefed-up At Mosques During Tarawih: SSP Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2023 | 12:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Security beefed up in a around the mosques during Tarawih besides deploying Policemen in plain clothes as well as lady policemen in markets and busy areas across the provincial capital Peshawar, SSP Operations Haroon Rashid Khan told the media men here on Sunday during his visit to different areas.

He said that police was alert to maintain law and order situation and the security measures at masajids during Tarawih prayers were being made besides strict checking under the supervision of SDPOs. The SSP Operations disclosed that special additional police mobile teams have been formed to increase police patrolling across the city.

Giving details about the security plan, he said with the deployment of additional police force, the Ababil Squad, City Patrol Force, Additional Special Riders Squads and Local Police are also present at sensitive locations all the time.

He said the Policemen deployed on various points are on high alert in order to maintain the law and order situation. Special blockades and snap checking are being carried out by identifying hot spots in all divisions, he told.

"We will not let anyone disturb the peaceful environment and that is why through a proper plan, the Policemen have been deployed in and around the city for vigilance in order to avoid any untoward incident," he added.

