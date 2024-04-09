Security beefed-up in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts on Eid

Security has been beefed up in the District Larkana to avert any untoward incident especially on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Security has been beefed up in the District Larkana to avert any untoward incident especially on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso has taken strict security measures in the district.

Patrolling has been intensified and police personnel have been deployed at entry and exit points of the towns and cities, main chowks roads, markets, bazaars, shopping centres, and sensitive areas to avert any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, reports said that SSP Kamber-Shahdadkot @ Kamber Ali Khan Muhammad Kaleem Malik has also made strict security arrangements in the district Kamber – Shahdadkot and deployed the policemen at sensitive areas of the District, town and chowks and entry and exit points of the cities.