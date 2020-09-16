Security enhanced at Northern Bypass

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The security at the Northern Bypass Highway of the city has been enhanced, the personnel of Security and Emergency Services Division headed by DSP Special Security Unit have been deployed round the clock in three shifts.

On the directives of Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) - Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon and DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed, constituted a comprehensive security plan for the Northern Bypass, according to a press release.

The decision has been taken in view of the commercial importance and to ensure the safety of travelers at the highway.

DIGP Maqsood Ahmed said that the Northern Bypass is an important highway for transporters, traders and travelers who bypass the urban population to make their journey easier and shorter.

Therefore, an integrated security plan for the highway was a matter of urgency.

He further said that the importance of this highway can be gauged from the fact that its boundaries coincide with all the zones of Karachi on the basis of which special teams have been formed for patrolling and picket duties which are deployed on a daily basis from Headquarters Naval, Surjani Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar Police Stations respectively.

It is worth mentioning here that well equipped Swat teams consisting of trained SSU commandos would play supporting role for the highway security team, they would remain alert at SSU Headquarters round-the-clock and in case of any emergency will take timely action.