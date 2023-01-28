UrduPoint.com

Security Forces Kill One Terrorist In North Waziristan IBO

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 28, 2023 | 11:01 PM

Security forces kill one terrorist in North Waziristan IBO

The ISPR says weapons and ammunition have also recovered from the killed terrorist.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2023) A terrorist was killed by the Security Forces during an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan Tribal District, the ISPR said on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, during conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

Related Topics

Terrorist North Waziristan Fire Exchange ISPR From

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi unhappy over Fawad Alam’s exclusio ..

Shahid Afridi unhappy over Fawad Alam’s exclusion from Test team

27 minutes ago
 Petr Pavel Wins Czech Presidential Race, Says Seek ..

Petr Pavel Wins Czech Presidential Race, Says Seeking to Unite Society

31 minutes ago
 US Treasury Secretary Yellen Says Country May Face ..

US Treasury Secretary Yellen Says Country May Face 'Devastating' Default, Recess ..

31 minutes ago
 SHCBA extended clearance date

SHCBA extended clearance date

31 minutes ago
 DC visits Shaikh Zayed Women Hospital Larkana

DC visits Shaikh Zayed Women Hospital Larkana

31 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia Warns Israelis, Palestinians Against ..

Saudi Arabia Warns Israelis, Palestinians Against Further Escalation - Foreign M ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.