Security forces kill one terrorist in North Waziristan IBO

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2023) A terrorist was killed by the Security Forces during an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan Tribal District, the ISPR said on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, during conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.