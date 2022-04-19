Security forces kill terrorist in N Waziristan exchange of fire: ISPR

The security forces on Tuesday killed a terrorist during an exchange of fire in general area Datta Khel of North Waziristan District, who was actively involved in hostile activities against the forces

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The security forces on Tuesday killed a terrorist during an exchange of fire in general area Datta Khel of North Waziristan District, who was actively involved in hostile activities against the forces.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the killed terrorist was identified as Fareed Ahmed, and the security forces also recovered weapon and ammunition from him.

The ISPR said the local people appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.