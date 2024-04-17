Open Menu

Security Measures Tightens In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 06:16 PM

Keeping in view of the current security situation in the northern Sindh, SSP Sukkur Abid Baloch on Wednesday has ordered the implementation of various checkpoints and search operations across different locations within the district

The Primary objective of these measures is to safeguard the lives and properties of the public.

People have been urged to extend their cooperation, as these initiatives are taken towards ensuring the safety and security of the community.

They are encouraged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities or individuals to the police control or Madadgar 15.

Vehicles and individuals are being thoroughly checked at all checkpoints during this security operation. SSP Sukkur appealed to the public to cooperate fully and remain alert to their surroundings, urging them to report any suspicious incidents or individuals without delay.

