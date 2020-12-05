Secy appreciates performance of ETPB

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :A meeting of Zonal administrators across the province was held at Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) office here on Saturday.

Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs Sardar Ijaz Ahmad chaired the meeting while ETPB Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad besides other officers attended.

Chairman board while briefing the Federal secretary told that further improvement was brought in recovery and different properties in number of hundreds were brought in rentnet. Due to which first time, board income was increased well.

Federal Secretary while appreciating the performance of trust board said that strict action would be taken against illegal occupants on the land of trust board and properties. In this connection, help would be taken from deputy commissioner concerned, district police and administration. He said the federal government would provide fully cooperation in this regard. He said that vacant board properties and lands should be given on lease and rent for increasing board income. He said that monthly performance of all administrators would be monitored.