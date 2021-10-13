UrduPoint.com

Seerat Conference In Bahawalpur On October 16

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

Seerat Conference in Bahawalpur on October 16

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Department of Religious Affairs and Auqaaf, Government of Punjab will organize Zonal Seerat Conference in Bahawalpur on October 16.

According to a press release issued here, on the instructions of the Punjab government, the Department of Religious Affairs and Auqaaf would organize a Zonal Seerat Conference at District Council Hall on October 16 at 10 a.m.

Renowned religious scholars would address the conference.

More Stories From Pakistan

