BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Department of Religious Affairs and Auqaaf, Government of Punjab will organize Zonal Seerat Conference in Bahawalpur on October 16.

According to a press release issued here, on the instructions of the Punjab government, the Department of Religious Affairs and Auqaaf would organize a Zonal Seerat Conference at District Council Hall on October 16 at 10 a.m.

Renowned religious scholars would address the conference.