Seminar Held To Observe World Teachers Day At Islamia University Of Bahawalpur

A special seminar was held at the Department of Education, Islamia University of Bahawalpur on the occasion of International Teachers' Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :A special seminar was held at the Department of Education, Islamia University of Bahawalpur on the occasion of International Teachers' Day.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar, Dean Faculty of Education Prof. Dr Akhtar Ali, Chairman Department of Special Education Prof. Dr Irshad Hussain and other teachers attended the seminar.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar said that the destiny of the country and the nation depends on education, adding that the nations that valued teachers rose to prominence in the world.

The role of the teacher in society needs to be made more effective and efficient. he added.

He said that IUB under the patronage of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has taken many steps for the betterment and welfare of teachers.

