Seminar on drug addiction

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Noted Psychiatrist Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar has stressed the need for creating awareness about ill-effects of use of drugs among the youth.

Addressing a seminar at Government College Women University Faisalabad, held under the aegis of Anjuman Anti-Narcotics DHQ Hospital here Tuesday, he stressed the need for saving the young generation from the menace of drug-addiction.

He said that islam forbids its followers from addiction and the students should keep away from the menace.

He urged students to keep their focus on getting education and taking part in extracurricular activities. He stressed holding awareness seminars, walks and other programmes continuously.

General Secretary Anjuman Anti-Narcotics Muhammad Anwaar Khan highlighted different aspects of addiction on economic and social life and diseases caused by the menace.

Controller Examination Dr Rizwana Tanveer, Director Students Affairs GCWUF Assistant Prof Asma Aziz and others also spoke.