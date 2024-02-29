Seminar on Leadership Soft Skills held at UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Department of Psychology of the University of Sargodha hosted

a pre-conference seminar on "Leadership Soft Skills" here on Thursday.

The event was organized by Prof Dr Najma Iqbal Malik including the team

members Dr Irsa Fatima Makhdoom, and Dr Mohsin Atta.

The seminar focused on equipping students with the soft skills essential

for exceptional leadership, both within academic settings and beyond.

Major Lieutenant Commander Raja Mohammad Mobeen, a distinguished

Pakistan Naval Officer shared insights on leadership, goal setting, decision-making,

and mindfulness, even weaving in connections to Islamic values.

His engaging talk not only enriched the students' understanding of leadership

soft skills but also ignited their motivation to push their intellectual boundaries

further.

Adding to the enriching atmosphere were Dr Somia, a renowned gynecologist

from Islamabad, and Major Raja Muhammad Idrees, a dedicated Army officer.

The event also welcomed Dr Rehanna Illyas from the Department of Psychology.

The students, exuding both enthusiasm and eagerness, actively participated

and gained valuable knowledge about the art of leadership.

The seminar proved to be a resounding success, leaving the students empowered

and inspired to become exceptional leaders in their future endeavors.