Seminar On Right To Information Held At IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Information Commission in collaboration with the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) organized Right to Information Awareness seminar as part of the regular lecture series at the University at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall, Abbaisa Campus here Saturday.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar was chief guest while District and Sessions Judge Bahawalpur Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan and Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob were the guests of honour.

The program was was aimed to educate civil society, teachers and students about human rights and rule of law.

Chief Information Commissioner Mehboob Qadir Shah while speaking on the topic said that the Right to Information was inevitable for good governance as in a prosperous and ideal state, the citizens have full access to information and Punjab Information Commission was working diligently for this purpose. Access to information is a fundamental right of citizens to provide them with guidance on government institutions and their decisions, especially on the use of funds. Its aim is to establish a system based on transparency, he said adding that its second objective was to bring the performance of these institutions before the public eye by providing access to information.

Commissioner Bahawalur Raja Jahangir Anwar said that under the leadership of Chief Information Commissioner Mehboob Qadir Shah, the Punjab Information Commission was playing the role of a bridge between common people and public sector organizations, which was a welcome development.

The seminar is a great step for teachers and students, he added.

District and Sessions Judge Bahawalpur Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan said that they were working to digitalize the judicial system which was also a part of the central idea of public access to government institutions and transparency, rule of law and provision of justice.

Addressing on the occasion, VC Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that as a higher education institution, the IUB had played an important role in the access, provision and transmission of information. The IUB came into existence in 1925 under the vision of Nawab of Bahawalpur. Currently, the IUB has become the largest university in the country in terms of the number of students in which the number of male and female students has reached 65 thousand, he said and added that the Public Information Office in the University was cooperating with the Punjab Information Commission to provide information rapidly and the arrival of Chief Information Commissioner Mehboob Qadir Shah at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was encouraging for us.

A large number of senior government officials, lawyers, deans, faculty members, officers and students participated in the seminar.

