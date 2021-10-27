UrduPoint.com

Seminar On Rubella, Measles Eradication Held

Wed 27th October 2021

Seminar on Rubella, Measles eradication held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :An awareness seminar for Measles and Rubella eradication campaign by UNICEF and EPI (Extended Program for Immunization) was held in a local hotel here on Tuesday.

All stakeholders appreciated the efforts of the Punjab Health Department regarding Rubella and Measles vaccination campaign.

Project director IRMNCH (Integrated Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn & Child Health), CEO Health Lahore Dr. Faisal, Divisional officer Rescue Dr. Muhammad Azam, District officer Rescue Lahore Shahid Waheed, Consultant UNICEF Dr. Muhammad Saeed Akhtar, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Irshaad, Polio Officer UNICEF Dr. Faryal Shams, technical officer World Health Organisation Dr.

Nauman Khan and Medical officer EPI Dr. Mudassar Saeed attended the seminar.

During the awareness seminar, consultant UNICEF Dr. Muhammad Saeed Akhter briefed attendees about the symptoms, diagnoses and treatment of Rubella and Measles.

It was also informed during the seminar that the Rescue-1122 ambulance service will be used for managing AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunization) cases across the province during 12 days of the campaign.

Rubella and measles campaign will be conducted in all 36 districts of Punjab from 15 to 27 November this year. The children from 9 months up to 15 years will be vaccinated against these two deadly diseases by the Health Department Punjab.

