Seminar on World Blood Donor Day held at JSMU

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Civil society members, guest speakers, doctors, blood activists, and donors participated in a seminar here at Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) to raise awareness regarding blood donations.

The blood donation reduced the possibilities of transfusion transmissible infections for Anaemic and Thalassemia patients.

Patients should be counseled for opting bone marrow transplantation for Thalassemia in children under the age of five as a preventive measure.

Hematologist Dr Saqib Hussain Ansari said while addressing an awareness seminar held on Friday in connection with the World Blood Donor Day.

Vice Chancellor JSMU Professor Amjad Siraj Memon appreciated the awareness campaign and said that it is of utmost importance that safe blood transfusion for children under five is available and accessible across the country at every tertiary care unit.

Founder Children's Hospital Karachi and Sindh Medical College Alumnus Dr Saqib Hussain Ansari highlighted the recent advancements in the management of B-Thalassemia.

He further added that despite of mandatory law in all provinces of Pakistan, where blood screening and Thalassemia test before marriage is compulsory, the rule isn't practiced as consistently.

Hematologist and Head of Pathology Department Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Dr Muhammad Nadeem spoke about Anaemia classification, symptoms, diagnosis, and management, and Associate Professor and Head of Diagnostic Haemotology at National Institute of Blood Diseases Dr Jawad Hassan discussed the approach toward the Diagnosis of Platelet Disorders.

The seminar was followed by a poster competition in which a large number of students participated with their innovative ideas to promote blood donation. Organizers for the event included Continuous Medical education and the Department of Pathology, Sindh Medical College-JSMU. The day is celebrated globally on June 14.