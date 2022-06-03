UrduPoint.com

Seminar On World Blood Donor Day Held At JSMU

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Seminar on World Blood Donor Day held at JSMU

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Civil society members, guest speakers, doctors, blood activists, and donors participated in a seminar here at Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) to raise awareness regarding blood donations.

The blood donation reduced the possibilities of transfusion transmissible infections for Anaemic and Thalassemia patients.

Patients should be counseled for opting bone marrow transplantation for Thalassemia in children under the age of five as a preventive measure.

Hematologist Dr Saqib Hussain Ansari said while addressing an awareness seminar held on Friday in connection with the World Blood Donor Day.

Vice Chancellor JSMU Professor Amjad Siraj Memon appreciated the awareness campaign and said that it is of utmost importance that safe blood transfusion for children under five is available and accessible across the country at every tertiary care unit.

Founder Children's Hospital Karachi and Sindh Medical College Alumnus Dr Saqib Hussain Ansari highlighted the recent advancements in the management of B-Thalassemia.

He further added that despite of mandatory law in all provinces of Pakistan, where blood screening and Thalassemia test before marriage is compulsory, the rule isn't practiced as consistently.

Hematologist and Head of Pathology Department Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases Dr Muhammad Nadeem spoke about Anaemia classification, symptoms, diagnosis, and management, and Associate Professor and Head of Diagnostic Haemotology at National Institute of Blood Diseases Dr Jawad Hassan discussed the approach toward the Diagnosis of Platelet Disorders.

The seminar was followed by a poster competition in which a large number of students participated with their innovative ideas to promote blood donation. Organizers for the event included Continuous Medical education and the Department of Pathology, Sindh Medical College-JSMU. The day is celebrated globally on June 14.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Education Marriage June Event All Blood

Recent Stories

Glowing tribute paid to late journalist Ghazanfar ..

Glowing tribute paid to late journalist Ghazanfar Ali Shahi

8 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 60 kg charras; arrests two

ANF recovers 60 kg charras; arrests two

8 minutes ago
 Return of Harry and Meghan splits opinion

Return of Harry and Meghan splits opinion

13 minutes ago
 FM draws UN Secretary General's attention to malic ..

FM draws UN Secretary General's attention to malicious conviction of Yasin Malik ..

13 minutes ago
 DC visits Eid Gah to inspect renovation work

DC visits Eid Gah to inspect renovation work

14 minutes ago
 Makhdoom Pur-Khanewal road construction project ap ..

Makhdoom Pur-Khanewal road construction project approved

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.