Seminar,walk held at IUB in connection with World Polio Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) In collaboration with the World Health Organization and District Health Authority Bahawalpur, the Department of Physical Therapy held a seminar and awareness walk in connection to World Polio Day on Tuesday.

Dean Faculty of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Saeed Ahmed and Prof. Dr. Asadullah Madni graced the ceremony.

Dr. Sheraz Khan, Disease Surveillance Officer at the World Health Organization, presented global polio statistics. He provided an overview of the status of the polio eradication campaign worldwide and in Pakistan. He also discussed the challenges that persist in eliminating polio from the country and the progress made in recent years. He talked about the current strain of poliovirus and the types of vaccines available.

He explained the criteria for reporting Acute Flaccid Paralysis and outlined the responsibilities of physical therapists in managing Acute Flaccid Paralysis cases.

Dr. Khan also answered the questions from the audience about polio and vaccination.

Prof. Dr. Asadullah Madni spoke about the role of health professionals and health organizations in the polio eradication campaign all around the globe. He discussed the different types of interventions that can help polio survivors to improve their mobility, function, and quality of life.

The in-Charge of the Department of Physical Therapy Dr. Ayesha Bashir, raises the need for awareness regarding the Polio vaccination. She emphasized the responsibility of Physical Therapists in reporting cases of acute flaccid paralysis.

She also emphasized the role of physical therapists in helping Post-Polio syndrome and polio survivors to achieve their full potential. Dr. Afifa Latif was present at that moment. The seminar and awareness Walk was a success, and they helped to raise awareness about polio among the IUB community. The event also helped to promote the role of physical therapy in helping polio survivors to achieve their full potential.