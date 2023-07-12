Senate body discusses standard of nursing institutions

The Senate Sub-Committee on National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination on Wednesday discussed the functioning and the standard of nursing institutions working across the country.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The Senate Sub-Committee on National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination on Wednesday discussed the functioning and the standard of nursing institutions working across the country.

The committee discussed in detail the working and performance of institutions registered with PNC, their affiliations with the hospitals and fake degrees or certificates issued to nurses, and suggestions to improve the standard of nursing institutions.

The committee also discussed the new Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) after it has been notified. The committee meeting, which was chaired by Senator Rubina Khalid, directed to write a letter to the ministry concerned on this crucial matter involving the lives of the people of Pakistan.

The committee recommended to look into the matter of affiliations with hospitals and fake certifications issued to nurses by the institutions registered with the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC).

The meeting which was led by Senator Rubina Khalid and members Senator Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar and Senator Dr Mehr Taj Roghani took serious notice of the non-representation of the PNC.

The committee also thoroughly went through the working papers on the registration of hospitals with the PNC, on examining the committee said that there are several registrations that need clarification.