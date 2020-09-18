Senate expresses sorrow over demise of former lawmaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The Senate on Friday adopted a supplementary resolution to express sorrow and grief over the demise of former member of the House Aftab Ahmed Shaikh.

The MQM lawmaker Ateeq Ahmed Shaikh tabled the resolution which was unanimously adopted by the House. The Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani directed the Senate Secretariat to send the copy of resolution to the family of the deceased.

Aftab Ahmed Shaikh was injured in a road accident outside his house in Latifabad Unit-2 Hyderabad on Aug 15. He was taken to a private hospital and then shifted to a Karachi hospital where he breathed his last on August 29, 2020.

Born in the Indian state of UP on Dec 17, 1939, Shaikh was one of the best lawyers in Hyderabad. He had resumed his political career as an activist of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Hyderabad after a long pause since he remained a member of the basic democracy institution in General Ayub Khan's era.

He was elected to the Sindh Assembly from PS-44 on a PPP ticket in 1977. He got his early education in Hyderabad and did his LLB in 1960 from the Sindh University.

After joining the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in 1986, Aftab Shaikh became its deputy convener. He was also appointed the party's legal adviser and then awarded a party ticket for the December 1987 local government elections.

Shaikh had also served as the president of the Hyderabad District Bar association. Aftab Shaikh then became mayor of Hyderabad. He was the third mayor of the city after Wasi Mazhar Nadvi and Ahad Yusuf. Then he was elected an MNA from NA-168.

He served the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation until Oct 5,1992. He was elected as MQM senator in March 1994 and he completed his term in 2000.

He also served as the principal of the Jinnah Law College for a long time.