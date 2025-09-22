Senate Panel criticises stalled progress, irregularities in CAREC, Lodhran–Multan Projects

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 11:06 PM
The Senate Sub-Committee on Communications on Monday expressed concern over delays and lack of follow-up in key infrastructure projects, including Tranche-III of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) initiative and the Lodhran-Multan road project
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Senate Sub-Committee on Communications on Monday expressed concern over delays and lack of follow-up in key infrastructure projects, including Tranche-III of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) initiative and the Lodhran-Multan road project.
Convened at Parliament House under Senator Kamil Ali Agha, the meeting reiterated the need for strict transparency and accountability in public sector projects, said a press release.
Senator Kamil Ali Agha drew attention to the concerns earlier raised regarding the Tranche-III CAREC project and the clearance of NXCC in the Lodhran-Multan project through arbitration despite its poor performance record.
The members of the meeting expressed dissatisfaction over the continued absence of the Chairman NHA and emphasized that repeated delays in implementing the Sub-Committee’s directions were unacceptable.
Senator Kamil Ali Agha directed the concerned departments to submit a verified and comprehensive record, while Senator Saifullah Abro underlined the importance of formal communication with development partners to avoid misunderstandings or disruptions in development work.
The Secretary, Ministry of Communications, explained that due to his ongoing engagement with flood-related responsibilities since July 2025, he had been unable to give full attention to the matters under discussion. Acknowledging the explanation, Senator Kamil Ali Agha decided that the Chairman NHA would be given another opportunity to present the department’s position before the Sub-Committee in its next meeting.
Among those who were present were Senator Saifullah Abro and senior officials from the concerned department.
