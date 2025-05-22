CM Aide Meets Delegation Of Galiyat Hotel Association
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 07:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chanzeb on Thursday chaired a meeting that was attended by representative delegation of the Galiyat Hotel Association.
Secretary Tourism and Culture Dr. Muhammad Bakhtiar Khan, DG Galiyat Development Authority Shahrukh Ali, officials from the Finance Department, Revenue Authority, Excise and Taxation Department and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority also attended the meeting.
During the meeting, the Galiyat Hotel Association delegation presented their concerns and demands including recovery of excise tax from 2022 to 2024, the duration of the tourism season, tax rates and issues related to double taxation.
Chairing the meeting, CM aide stated that hotel industry and tourism sector is playing vital role in providing quality accommodation, food and recreation to tourists besides creating employment opportunities for the local population.
Referring to the clear directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, he assured that the government would extend full support to the hotel industry for tourist facilitations. He instructed relevant departments to find legal and practical solutions to issues faced by the hotel industry.
Secretary Tourism Dr. Bakhtiar Khan said that government is committed for adopting a unified policy regarding taxes, tourism seasons and related matters for all tourist destinations including Naran, Swat, and Galiyat. A comprehensive framework would be developed before the upcoming budget to make it part of the next fiscal year.
