Senator Ishaq Dar takes oath as federal minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Senator Ishaq Dar took the oath as Federal minister at a special investiture ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to Senator Ishaq Dar at the ceremony, witnessed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by federal ministers, parliamentarians and senior government officials.