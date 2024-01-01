Senators demand national dialogue, highlight Balochistan protesters issue

The members of the Upper House of the Parliament on Monday called for initiating a national dialogue and highlighted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The members of the Upper House of the Parliament on Monday called for initiating a national dialogue and highlighted

the issue of Balochistan protestors in the Capital.

The third convening of the 334th Senate session was held with Senator Sadiq Sanjrani in the chair that started with the call from Senators for allowing to speak on the issue of Balochistan protestors.

The Chairman Senate in his welcome remarks felicitated the members of the House at the commencement of the New Year before initiating the proceedings.

Senator Muhammad Akram of the National Party said the protest had started from Balochistan and the protestors reached the Federal Capital after a long journey.

He pointed out the plight of the women and the protestors under open skies that also included children.

He also callled for addressing the missing persons issue without further delay.

"There should be a debate on missing persons issue to start the dialogue. The stakeholders should be convened on a single platform under a separate committee that should be established to resolve the issue', he added.

Senator, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) also highlighted the plight of women protestors and demanded the proper redressal of their grievances.

The JUI-P Senator proposed that a committee to resolve the issue of missing persons of Balochistan and the rest should be set up to resolve the issue amicably.

Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizinjo of National Party also expressed concern over the plight of Baloch protestors.

Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan of Awami National Party regretted that the increase in terrorist activities and targeting of political parties, were harmful for democracy and the electoral process.

He said that the threats to political leaders like his leader Aimal Wali Khan or Moulana Fazlur Rehman, would have adverse impacts on democratic norms.

Senator Humayun Mohmand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded that the interim government under its constitutional mandate, should hold free and fair elections in the country.

Senator Kamran Murtaza of JUI-P condemned the terrorist attacks on his party leaders and termed it harmful for democracy.

Senator Moulvi Faiz Muhammad of JUI-P said it was the responsibility of the government to ensure protection of life, property and honour of the citizens.

The terrorist activities in Balochistan were regrettable and commendable, whereas the government must make serious efforts to address the terrorism issue.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed of Pakistan Muslim League (PML) apprised the House that during his recent participation at an international conference on Palestine in Tehran, he on behalf of the House expressed full solidarity with Palestinians and paid tribute to their fight against Israeli occupation.

He said that the so-called Israeli might was shattered by the Palestinians and its brutalities and violations of human rights were blatantly exposed before the world.

He said the plight of Baloch women protestors was regrettable and should not be repeated in any manner.

Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi of Pakistan People's Party Parliamentrian condemned Pashtun Tahafuz Movement , leader Manzoor Pashteen for using foul language against national institutions of the country.

Tangi demanded Pashteen to stop propaganda against the state and join politics to become part of the mainstream political discourse.