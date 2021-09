Senior leader PPP, Rahim Dad passes away

Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Rahim Dad passed away after protracted illness on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Rahim Dad passed away after protracted illness on Saturday.

He remained KP's senior minister and PPP's provisional president.

His funeral prayer will be offered at his village Hathian Shergarh district Mardan.