Senior Officers Of Afghan Commissionerate Move NAB Against Alleged Corruption By Top Bosses

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Senior Officers of Afghan Commissionerate move NAB against alleged corruption by top bosses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Some four senior officers of the Commissionerate Afghan Refugees, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have filed a joint application in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the alleged corrupt practices, maladministration, nepotism, maltreatment, and blackmailing of their top bosses, seeking their strict accountability under the law.

The application, filed by four deputy directors, including two females and two assistant directors, has named the Commissioner, Chief Finance Officer (CFO) and a project director of the Commissionerate Afghan Refugees KP, Peshawar as accused.

Talking to media here Friday after filing the complaint, Deputy Director Sifatullah Khan and Assistant Directors Khalid Rehman and Muhammad Hammad said the three top bosses of the commissionerate committed mega financial corruption involving billion of rupees in the funds meant for the welfare of Afghan refugees, who have been taking refuge in KP for over three decades.

The applicants requested the NAB to investigate the utilization of budget granted by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) to the KP commissionerate during the last 20-yaers.

They said that appointments in the commissionerate were made purely on the basis of nepotism, adding that the Chief Secretary (R) KP Saeed Jan Khan's son Saif Ali Khan, who is the relative of Saleem Khan, Chief Commissioner Afghan Refugees had illegally been appointed.

Besides hundreds of others, Arbab Nazir Khan, Arbab Imaduddin, Hamayoun Khan and Muhammad Ajmal Afridi were also illegally appointed.

Regarding immovable assets of the Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Peshawar Muhammad Abbas Khan, they claimed that Abbas Khan owns a 21-Marla commercial plot in sector E-11 of the federal capital, having worth Rs 800-million, adding that a plaza is being constructed on this plot and over Rs220-million have so far been spent on its construction.

They also disclosed other assets of the commissioner worth millions of rupees in different towns of the province.

They further said that the three top bosses allegedly distributed thousands of health/hygiene kits sent by UNHCR to the office of Afghan Refugees Peshawar among each other.

They regretted that they had moved the same complaint to the provincial office of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and NAB as well as Citizen's Portal, however the respondents allegedly managed to influence, thus the investigation could not even start.

They said NAB Peshawar teams visited their office several times for investigation, but returned back without conducting any investigation.

A female deputy director stated that a case pertaining to their harassment at workplace by the respondents was under adjudication in the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment.

