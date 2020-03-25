Separate OTs allocated for coronavirus patients: Principal PGMI

Separate operation theaters have been allocated for suspected coronavirus patients at Lahore General Hospital so that in case of any emergency there should not be any delay in their treatment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Separate operation theaters have been allocated for suspected coronavirus patients at Lahore General Hospital so that in case of any emergency there should not be any delay in their treatment.

This was stated by Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar while talking at the distribution of "Personal Protective Equipment" for coronavirus among doctors at LGH.

MS Dr Mahmood Salahuddin, Director Emergency Dr. Rana Mohammad Shafiq, Dr. Irfan Malik, DMS Dr. Saira Akhlaq and other doctors were also present on the occasion.

Principal PGMI Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar visited various departments of LGH including Emergency Department and expressed satisfaction on the best arrangements by head of department Dr. Rana Shafiq and also appreciated the efforts of duty DMS Dr. Saira Shaiq.

Talking to media, the Principal PGMI said that patients of road accidents and pregnant women need urgent surgery because in the present situation, as even in such patients, there may be symptoms of coronavirus. He said that such patients would be treated separately and operated immediately so that other patients could not be affected by this virus.

The Principal said that every flu was not corona flu, but the requirement was that citizens should play their role in addition to governmental measures.

He said that doctors, nurses and para medical staff were serving the ailing humanity round the clock and they would continue their services in this noble profession.

He stressed that the slogan "Stay Home Save Lives" should be made public so as to raise awareness among the people about the dangers, symptoms and precautions of this virus of corona.