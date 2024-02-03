SEPCO ensures uninterrupted supply of electricity on Feb 8

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following the federal govern­ment’s instructions, the Sukkur Electric Supply Com­pany (SEPCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Saeed Ahmed Dawach chaired a meeting to finalize the arrangements for uninter­rupted supply of electricity throughout the region on the day of general election (Feb­ruary 8), here at SEPCO Head­quarter on Saturday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Following the Federal govern­ment’s instructions, the Sukkur Electric Supply Com­pany (SEPCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Saeed Ahmed Dawach chaired a meeting to finalize the arrangements for uninter­rupted supply of electricity throughout the region on the day of general election (Feb­ruary 8), here at SEPCO Head­quarter on Saturday.

All the functional heads including Director (Admin), Di­rector (Customer Services), Superintendent Engineer, Executive Engineers and other concerned officers also attended the meeting.

The meeting finalized the ar­rangements for uninterrupted supply of electricity during the general election.