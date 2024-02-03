SEPCO Ensures Uninterrupted Supply Of Electricity On Feb 8
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 07:19 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Following the Federal government’s instructions, the Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Saeed Ahmed Dawach chaired a meeting to finalize the arrangements for uninterrupted supply of electricity throughout the region on the day of general election (February 8), here at SEPCO Headquarter on Saturday.
All the functional heads including Director (Admin), Director (Customer Services), Superintendent Engineer, Executive Engineers and other concerned officers also attended the meeting.
The meeting finalized the arrangements for uninterrupted supply of electricity during the general election.
