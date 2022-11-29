Sericulture 'capacity building' workshop from today

In continuation of awareness programs on the promotion of the cottage industry of sericulture across the state, the 6th daylong workshop on Sericulture is being hosted in Muzaffarabad by the AJK State department of Sericulture with special collaboration of the University of Azad Jammu & Kashmir from November 29th

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) : In continuation of awareness programs on the promotion of the cottage industry of sericulture across the state, the 6th daylong workshop on Sericulture is being hosted in Muzaffarabad by the AJK State department of Sericulture with special collaboration of the University of Azad Jammu & Kashmir from November 29th.

The spokesman of the department of Sericulture told APP, here on Monday that the workshop shall be convened at University Campus Chehla Bandi Muzaffarabad and lectures shall be delivered on different aspects of Sericulture by the senior faculty members of AJ&K University Muzaffarabad, University of Poonch and GC University Lahore, including senior officers of the department of Sericulture.

After briefing on Sericulture department and it's activities in AJK, lecture shall be delivered by Dr Saiqa Andleeb, the Assistant Professor Department of Zoology University of AJ&K Muzaffarabad on "Sericulture Prominence: Natural Products, Development and Sustainable Applications," the spokesman said.

During the event Dr Shoukat Ali, Associate Professor from GC University Lahore is also participating to share his comprehensive knowledge on "Silk Sericin: A Versatile Natural Antimicrobial Agent and Anti-Aging Agent".

Dr Umer Ayyaz Aslam Shaikh from University of Poonch shall make a detailed presentation on "Pest Diseases of Silkworms" at the occasion.

Whereas, Dr Abdul Raouf, Associate Professor Department of Zoology University of AJ&K Muzaffarabad shall deliver his very important lecture on "Potential Scope of Sericulture in Sustainability of HEI's in AJ&K" In addition to a large number of students and Sericulture Farmers, different officers from allied departments are also invited to attend a very useful event of the state, he said.

Vice Chancellor University of AJ&K shall also grace the occasion on special request of the Sericulture department of AJ&K.