UrduPoint.com

Sericulture 'capacity Building' Workshop From Today

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2022 | 12:38 AM

Sericulture 'capacity building' workshop from today

In continuation of awareness programs on the promotion of the cottage industry of sericulture across the state, the 6th daylong workshop on Sericulture is being hosted in Muzaffarabad by the AJK State department of Sericulture with special collaboration of the University of Azad Jammu & Kashmir from November 29th

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) : In continuation of awareness programs on the promotion of the cottage industry of sericulture across the state, the 6th daylong workshop on Sericulture is being hosted in Muzaffarabad by the AJK State department of Sericulture with special collaboration of the University of Azad Jammu & Kashmir from November 29th.

The spokesman of the department of Sericulture told APP, here on Monday that the workshop shall be convened at University Campus Chehla Bandi Muzaffarabad and lectures shall be delivered on different aspects of Sericulture by the senior faculty members of AJ&K University Muzaffarabad, University of Poonch and GC University Lahore, including senior officers of the department of Sericulture.

After briefing on Sericulture department and it's activities in AJK, lecture shall be delivered by Dr Saiqa Andleeb, the Assistant Professor Department of Zoology University of AJ&K Muzaffarabad on "Sericulture Prominence: Natural Products, Development and Sustainable Applications," the spokesman said.

During the event Dr Shoukat Ali, Associate Professor from GC University Lahore is also participating to share his comprehensive knowledge on "Silk Sericin: A Versatile Natural Antimicrobial Agent and Anti-Aging Agent".

Dr Umer Ayyaz Aslam Shaikh from University of Poonch shall make a detailed presentation on "Pest Diseases of Silkworms" at the occasion.

Whereas, Dr Abdul Raouf, Associate Professor Department of Zoology University of AJ&K Muzaffarabad shall deliver his very important lecture on "Potential Scope of Sericulture in Sustainability of HEI's in AJ&K" In addition to a large number of students and Sericulture Farmers, different officers from allied departments are also invited to attend a very useful event of the state, he said.

Vice Chancellor University of AJ&K shall also grace the occasion on special request of the Sericulture department of AJ&K.

Related Topics

Lahore Jammu Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir November Event From Industry Share

Recent Stories

Beale returns to Rangers as manager

Beale returns to Rangers as manager

45 seconds ago
 S&P Ratings Says Odds US Economy Will Avoid Recess ..

S&P Ratings Says Odds US Economy Will Avoid Recession in 2023 Dimming

49 seconds ago
 US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Throug ..

US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Through Deconfliction Line - Pentago ..

4 minutes ago
 McCarthy Bid for US House Speaker Imperiled by Opp ..

McCarthy Bid for US House Speaker Imperiled by Opposition of 5 Republicans - Rep ..

8 minutes ago
 Musk Says Apple Threatening to Remove Twitter From ..

Musk Says Apple Threatening to Remove Twitter From App Store or Request Changes

4 minutes ago
 Foreign plane bombs C.African troops, Russian alli ..

Foreign plane bombs C.African troops, Russian allies: govt

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.