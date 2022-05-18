UrduPoint.com

Seven Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Seven injured in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Seven passengers, including two women, were injured when an intercity coach met with an accident on Alipur Road on Wednesday.

According to the rescue control room, the passenger coach was going from Rawalpindi to Sadiqabad.

The vehicle collided with the back of the truck in an attempt to overtake, killing several passengers.

Rescue ambulance personnel reached the spot and after rendering first aid to the victims, shifted them to RHC Rohilanwali.

The victims include Parveen Bibi, 29, Shamim Bibi, 65, Shaukat, 19, Ishtiaq, 45, Tahir, 30, Kashif, 23, and Azhar Hussain, 26.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Road Vehicle Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Alipur Women From Coach

Recent Stories

Two uncapped players included in T20I squad for Sr ..

Two uncapped players included in T20I squad for Sri Lanka series

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th May 2022

2 hours ago
 North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From ..

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From COVAX Global Initiative - Sta ..

11 hours ago
 'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Ra ..

'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Rasheed

11 hours ago
 BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.