Seven injured in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Seven passengers, including two women, were injured when an intercity coach met with an accident on Alipur Road on Wednesday.

According to the rescue control room, the passenger coach was going from Rawalpindi to Sadiqabad.

The vehicle collided with the back of the truck in an attempt to overtake, killing several passengers.

Rescue ambulance personnel reached the spot and after rendering first aid to the victims, shifted them to RHC Rohilanwali.

The victims include Parveen Bibi, 29, Shamim Bibi, 65, Shaukat, 19, Ishtiaq, 45, Tahir, 30, Kashif, 23, and Azhar Hussain, 26.