Seven suspects held with arms

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The police arrested seven suspects and recovered over 2.5 kilograms of hashish

and weapons.

According to a police spokesperson, the raids were carried out under the supervision

of District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Rana Umar Farooq.

In Kharian Circle, DSP Shahid Mehmood arrested three suspects, Usman Haider, Suleman

and Sufyan Ali, and seized 2,460-g hashish and a pistol.

In another raid, DSP Rai Sarfraz Yousaf supervised SHO B-Division SI Zaghem Abbas, who arrested four suspects- Sardar Khan, Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Naveed, and Talha Sajid-

and recovered a Kalashnikov, a rifle, a pistol, and 120 grams of hashish.