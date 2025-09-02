Seven Suspects Held With Arms
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2025 | 04:40 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The police arrested seven suspects and recovered over 2.5 kilograms of hashish
and weapons.
According to a police spokesperson, the raids were carried out under the supervision
of District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Rana Umar Farooq.
In Kharian Circle, DSP Shahid Mehmood arrested three suspects, Usman Haider, Suleman
and Sufyan Ali, and seized 2,460-g hashish and a pistol.
In another raid, DSP Rai Sarfraz Yousaf supervised SHO B-Division SI Zaghem Abbas, who arrested four suspects- Sardar Khan, Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Naveed, and Talha Sajid-
and recovered a Kalashnikov, a rifle, a pistol, and 120 grams of hashish.
