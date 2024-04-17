- Home
Seven Terrorists Attempting To Infiltrate Pak-Afghan Border Killed In North Waziristan
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 10:29 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The security forces have successfully killed seven terrorists who attempted to infiltrate Pak-Afghan border on April 16, movement of a group of seven terrorists which was detected by the security forces in general area Spinkai, Ghulam Khan of North Waziristan district.
The infiltrators were surrounded, effectively engaged and after an intense fire exchange, all terrorists were eliminated, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the possession of terrorists.
"Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side. Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan," the ISPR said.
"Security forces of Pakistan are determined and vigilant to securing its borders and eliminating the menace of terrorism from this country," the news release added.
