Open Menu

Several Candidates File Nomination Papers In DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2023 | 06:46 PM

Several candidates file nomination papers in DI Khan

With a two-day extension by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the deadline to submit nomination papers, more candidates submitted their nomination papers for two National Assembly and five Provisional Assembly constituencies of Dera Ismail Khan district on Saturday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) With a two-day extension by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the deadline to submit nomination papers, more candidates submitted their nomination papers for two National Assembly and five Provisional Assembly constituencies of Dera Ismail Khan district on Saturday.

Many candidates went to the offices of their respective Returning Officers (ROs), appointed by ECP, to submit their nomination papers along with their jubilant supporters and other party leaders. During the last four days, several candidates submitted their nomination papers.

For NA-44 DIKhan-I, Jamiat Ulema-e- Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi, TLP Divisional Ameer Haji Shafiq Qasuria, Jamat-e-Islami leader Muhammad Yousaf and independent candidate Makhdoom Jawad Asghar submitted their nomination papers. Maulana Obaidur Rehman also submitted his nomination papers as a covering candidate to his party chief.

For NA-45, DIKhan-II, JUI-F leader Maulana Obaidur Rehman, former MNA Sheikh Yaqoob, PPP candidate Sardar Fateh Ullah Khan Miankhel, TLP leader Haider Khan Miankhel and JI leader Muhammad Ejaz Awan, Sardar Shoaib Nasir Khan Miankhel submitted their nomination papers.

On provincial assembly seats, JUI-F leader Moulana Obaidur Rehman, PPP’s Makhdoom Aftab Shah, Makhdoom Ali Raza, former MPA Ehtisham Javed Akbar, Saqlain Khan Barakhel, Malik Zaman Rodikhel submitted their nomination papers on PK-111 (Paharpur).

PPP’s Ahmad Kundi, JUI-F leader Sami Ullah Alizai and Abdul Haleem Qasuria filed their nomination papers for PK-112 (City-II).

For PK-113 (DIKhan City-I),

PPP’s Aziz Ullah Alizai, JI’s Zahid Muhib Ullah, Moulana Lutfur Rehman, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian (PTIP) leader Malik Qayyum Hissam, Syed Rajab Ali Shah Hashmi, Kafeel Nizami, Arif Jalil and Malik Said Rasool Dhap submitted their nomination papers.

Qaizar Khan Miankhel of PPP, PTIP’s Khalid Saleem Ustrana and JI leader Sana Ullah Tareli submitted their nomination papers for PK-114 while JI leader Abdul Mateen Babar, Sardar Shoaib Nasir Miankhel and Firdon Khan submitted their nomination papers for PK-115.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan National Assembly Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Faisal Karim Kundi Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Nomination Papers NA-44 NA-45 TLP

Recent Stories

Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan remembered on her dea ..

Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan remembered on her death anniversary

58 minutes ago
 Fine imposed on profiteers

Fine imposed on profiteers

1 hour ago
 Chairman board of governor AMTI initiates degree v ..

Chairman board of governor AMTI initiates degree verification process

1 hour ago
 SIFC timely decisions paving way to boost IT expor ..

SIFC timely decisions paving way to boost IT exports to $10 bln: Minister

1 hour ago
 Mohammad Nawaz replaces Noman Ali in upcoming Melb ..

Mohammad Nawaz replaces Noman Ali in upcoming Melbourne Test

1 hour ago
 Debt of S. Korean self-employed hits record high i ..

Debt of S. Korean self-employed hits record high in 2022

1 hour ago
PITB Organizes Cake Cutting Ceremony For its Chris ..

PITB Organizes Cake Cutting Ceremony For its Christian Staff

2 hours ago
 Saad Baig to lead Pakistan in ICC U19 Men's Cricke ..

Saad Baig to lead Pakistan in ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

3 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospit ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospital due to heart pain

4 hours ago
 Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India lose ..

Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India loses appeal before ITF

5 hours ago
 Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intima ..

Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intimate ceremony

5 hours ago
 Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination paper ..

Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination papers will conclude tomorrow

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan