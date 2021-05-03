UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Several Shops, Hotels, Dairies Sealed For Violation Of SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:34 PM

Several shops, hotels, dairies sealed for violation of SOPs

The district administration continued actions against SOPs and Ehtram Ramzan violations in different areas of Hyderabad on Monday and sealed several shops for violating government orders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The district administration continued actions against SOPs and Ehtram Ramzan violations in different areas of Hyderabad on Monday and sealed several shops for violating government orders.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC (UT) Dr. Essa Khan along with Revenue officials visited different areas of taluka city and Qasimabad and imposed fine against SOPs violators. Thirsty, Ali Baba and a dairy shop were sealed while individuals not wearing masks were also fined.

In Latifabad talukas, AC Saima Fatima visited bazaars in unit number 8 and got them closed in time. Few shops that had SOPs violations were also sealed.

In taluka City, Mukhtiarkar Abubakar Sadhayo visited different areas and imposed fines of Rs. 50000 against shops violating SOPs while three shops were also sealed for not obeying government directives.

He also ensured closure of the markets at Tilak Incline and Shahi Bazaar in time. He warned all shopkeepers to follow SOPs failing which strict action would be taken against them.

Related Topics

Fine Hyderabad Qasimabad Market All Government

Recent Stories

Commissioner asks setting up COVID Wards in public ..

1 minute ago

Cambodia reports 841 new COVID-19 cases, tally at ..

1 minute ago

Minister for observing SOPs on eid shopping

1 minute ago

Tarbaila dam water level remains 8 feet above dead ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister expresses condolences

3 minutes ago

Northern Ireland centenary seen as opportunity to ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.