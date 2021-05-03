Several shops, hotels, dairies sealed for violation of SOPs

The district administration continued actions against SOPs and Ehtram Ramzan violations in different areas of Hyderabad on Monday and sealed several shops for violating government orders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The district administration continued actions against SOPs and Ehtram Ramzan violations in different areas of Hyderabad on Monday and sealed several shops for violating government orders.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC (UT) Dr. Essa Khan along with Revenue officials visited different areas of taluka city and Qasimabad and imposed fine against SOPs violators. Thirsty, Ali Baba and a dairy shop were sealed while individuals not wearing masks were also fined.

In Latifabad talukas, AC Saima Fatima visited bazaars in unit number 8 and got them closed in time. Few shops that had SOPs violations were also sealed.

In taluka City, Mukhtiarkar Abubakar Sadhayo visited different areas and imposed fines of Rs. 50000 against shops violating SOPs while three shops were also sealed for not obeying government directives.

He also ensured closure of the markets at Tilak Incline and Shahi Bazaar in time. He warned all shopkeepers to follow SOPs failing which strict action would be taken against them.