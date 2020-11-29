UrduPoint.com
Several Wrongly Parked Bikes Impounded On Circular Road

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 08:20 PM

Several wrongly parked bikes impounded on Circular Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Taking prompt notice on a news item published in the local newspapers regarding difficulties for pedestrian to walk on Circular Road, Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat Sunday directed traffic police to conduct a grand operation against motorcycles parked on footpaths.

Following the directives, the traffic police team led by DSP City Zeewar Khan conducted raid on Circular Road and impounded several motorcycles and seized various other items hindering people's movement and traffic flow.

Talking to reporters, CTO said anti-encroachment operations would continue in the interior city till achieving its desired end. He urged traders and people to extend their support and avoid vehicles' parking on footpaths.

Meanwhile, series of traffic rules awareness campaigns conducted across the district by the Traffic Police. The education team of traffic police led by DSP Shazia Shahid distributed pamphlets carrying information about precautionary measures regarding traffic, lane discipline, wrong overtaking and use of tinted glasses.

