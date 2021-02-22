UrduPoint.com
SFA Inspects Several Restaurants In Hyderabad ,imposes Fine

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 04:35 PM

SFA inspects several restaurants in Hyderabad ,imposes fine

The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) here on Monday inspected several restaurants and fast food outlets slapping fine of more than Rs90,000 on 9 of them

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) here on Monday inspected several restaurants and fast food outlets slapping fine of more than Rs90,000 on 9 of them.

The Director General SFA Zubair Pervez Ahmed led the inspection team which checked cleanliness, substandard and expired food items at the outlets.

In a statement Deputy Director SFA Ghulam Muhammad Mehdi said the authority kept serving notices and issuing warnings to the outlets which had been fined.

He said those businesses had been warned to comply with the authority's standard to avoid future actions.

The Assistant Director SFA Hyderabad Jahanzeb Sanjrani said the authority was taking every action to prevent sale of substandard food to the citizens.

The SFA slapped Rs200,000 fine on Pizza Track and Tandoori Grill each, Rs100,000 fine on PK Roll Point, Cafe Lamosh, OPTP and Breeze Fish Point, Rs50,000 fine on Pizza Max and Indus Fish Point and Rs10,000 on Sanober hotel.

