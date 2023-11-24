SFA, IRC join hands for spreading awareness on food safety

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Sindh Food Authority (SFA) and International Rescue Committee (IRC), Friday, joined hands to disseminate awareness about safe, healthy, hygienic and nutritious Food in five selected districts of the province.

Both organizations will work together in the Ghotki, Kandhkot, Sukkur, Khairpur and Noushero Feroz districts of Sindh to create mass awareness regarding the significance of food safety, hygiene and nutrition.

The decision was taken in a meeting of Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain with IRC consultants Dr. Fayaz Ahmed, Ihatsham Akram and Uzma Latif, said a statement issued here.

Agha Fakhar Hussain, at the occasion, briefed the IRC delegation about the functions, roles and responsibilities of Sindh Food Authority and progress in the authority's different interventions.