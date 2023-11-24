Open Menu

SFA, IRC Join Hands For Spreading Awareness On Food Safety

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2023 | 08:09 PM

SFA, IRC join hands for spreading awareness on food safety

Sindh Food Authority (SFA) and International Rescue Committee (IRC), Friday, joined hands to disseminate awareness about safe, healthy, hygienic and nutritious Food in five selected districts of the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Sindh Food Authority (SFA) and International Rescue Committee (IRC), Friday, joined hands to disseminate awareness about safe, healthy, hygienic and nutritious Food in five selected districts of the province.

Both organizations will work together in the Ghotki, Kandhkot, Sukkur, Khairpur and Noushero Feroz districts of Sindh to create mass awareness regarding the significance of food safety, hygiene and nutrition.

The decision was taken in a meeting of Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain with IRC consultants Dr. Fayaz Ahmed, Ihatsham Akram and Uzma Latif, said a statement issued here.

Agha Fakhar Hussain, at the occasion, briefed the IRC delegation about the functions, roles and responsibilities of Sindh Food Authority and progress in the authority's different interventions.

Related Topics

Sindh Sukkur Progress Khairpur Ghotki Kandhkot

Recent Stories

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements at polling station

4 minutes ago
 10 kg hashish seized, an accused arrested

10 kg hashish seized, an accused arrested

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for maintaining hope to ensure fut ..

4 minutes ago
 PMIC stresses completion of PIMS HVAC project by D ..

PMIC stresses completion of PIMS HVAC project by Dec 15

4 minutes ago
 CTD apprehends suspect with weapons

CTD apprehends suspect with weapons

4 minutes ago
 Member Board of Revenue Sindh visits Sub-Registrar ..

Member Board of Revenue Sindh visits Sub-Registrar Office Hyderabad

7 minutes ago
Trade development through border markets proposed

Trade development through border markets proposed

7 minutes ago
 UNIDO drives economic transformation in Sindh with ..

UNIDO drives economic transformation in Sindh with 'PAIDAR Grant Fund'

7 minutes ago
 First lady Begum Samina Alvi seeks support to rais ..

First lady Begum Samina Alvi seeks support to raise awareness on breast cancer, ..

7 minutes ago
 Legendary poetess Parveen Shakir remembered on her ..

Legendary poetess Parveen Shakir remembered on her 71st birth anniversary

6 minutes ago
 Leclerc tops Norris in crash-hit second practice

Leclerc tops Norris in crash-hit second practice

14 minutes ago
 Commissioner Kohat chairs meeting on election code ..

Commissioner Kohat chairs meeting on election code of conduct

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan