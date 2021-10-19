RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed here on Tuesday inaugurated central Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession by cutting the ribbon.

On the occasion, Member National Assembly, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Pir Muhammad Naqeeb ur Rehman, members of Markazi Seerat and Milad Committee and representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajran were present.

The city's central Eid Milad un Nabi procession was taken out from Jamia Masjid Hanfia, Jamia Masjid Road at 10 am which after passing through Pul Shah Nazar, Bani Chowk, Murree Road, Committee Chowk, Liaquat Road, Fawara Chowk, Dingi Khoi and other areas would culminate at its starting point.

Second main Eid Milad procession was taken out in Rawalpindi Cantonment area from Chungi No. 22 at 9.30 am which after passing through Tench Bhatta Road, Dhoke Syedan Road, Kalma Chowk, GPO Chowk culminate at GTS Chowk.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) is being celebrated here like other parts of the country with great religious zeal and fervor while nearly 7000 cops have been deployed to guard 101 Eid Milad processions of the district.

According to Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, all the arrangements had been completed to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with great religious zeal and fervor.

A control room had also been set up in Commissioner Office, he said.

Foolproof security arrangements had been made to ensure security of the faithful on Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH), he added.

Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas had devised foolproof security plan on the eve of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH),informed a police spokesman.

Under the security plan, 3700 cops and police officers have been deployed to ensure security of main Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession while over 3000 cops and officers were deployed in other areas of the district to guard the processions.

Total 101 Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions have been taken out in Rawalpindi district on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Police officials are being assisted by traffic wardens, Muhafiz Force, Punjab Constabulary, Elite Force, Special Branch, ladies police and volunteers to ensure the security.

The representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajran, members of district peace committees and Milad committees are also assisting police force.

The routes of main procession were checked with the help of bomb disposal squad and special branch to avert any untoward incident.

17 diversion points have been set up in the city to ensure traffic flow. As many as 490 traffic officials including 6 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 33 Inspectors, 311 Traffic Wardens and 140 Traffic Assistants have been deployed to control traffic movement in the city.

