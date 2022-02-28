Shafiullah Khan (PAS BP18) posted as new DC Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday issued transfer/posting of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday issued transfer/posting of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar.

A notification issued said that, Shafiullah Khan (PAS BP18) presently serving as Additional Secretary Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department.

has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar.

Capt. (Retd) Khalid Mahmood , Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has been transferred/posted against vacant post Director General Galiyat Development Authority.