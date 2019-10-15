UrduPoint.com
Shafqat Mahmood Urges JUI-F To Stand For Kashmir Cause, Avoid Using Seminary Children To Disrupt System

Shafqat Mahmood urges JUI-F to stand for Kashmir cause, avoid using seminary children to disrupt system

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday urged Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F), to stand for Kashmiri people and avoid using seminary children to disrupt the political system

Talking to a private news channel program, he said it was the right time to stand with the cause of Kashmiri people living in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He asked the JUI-F chief to desist from using Madrassa students for personal interest.

Talking to a private news channel program, he said it was the right time to stand with the cause of Kashmiri people living in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He asked the JUI-F chief to desist from using Madrassa students for personal interest.

"We have great concern for Madrassa students which were being used as a force by JUI-F for their personal benefits", he stated.

The minister said that due to the policies of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government, stock exchange had gained momentum and crossed 2400 points, which he added the sign of progress for the country.

He made it clear that PTI government would complete its constitutional tenure.

In reply to a question Shafqat Mahmood said that anyone found challenging the writ of the government, the action would be taken against these elements.

About ban on speeches, he said that we don't know about such restriction. He,however said that PEMRA was an independent institution. To another question about dialogue with JUI-F chief, he said the doors are open for talks for the betterment of the country.

