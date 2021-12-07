Shafqat Mahmood visits Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood the other day visited Imam Mohammad ibn Saud Islamic University, Riyadh, where he was received and welcomed by Prof. Ahmed S. Al Aameri, President of the University along with Vice Rectors of various departments.

According to a press release received here on Tuesday, the president of the university gave a detailed presentation on the scope and contribution of the university in higher education as well as its close networking with top Pakistani universities, which was appreciated by the visiting minister.

Minister said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia has long-standing brotherly ties, which in education, reflects in the fact that the Pro-Chancellor and President of International Islamic University Islamabad are from KSA.

The president in his capacity as Pro-Chancellor of IIUI assured that meaningful efforts shall be made to make IIUI one of the best institutions of higher learning.

Minister while emphasizing on the importance of quality, said that HEC would work closely with Imam Saud Islamic University for improvement of contemporary curriculum mainly in the areas of mutual concern.

Both sides also agreed for faculty exchanges, trainings and organizing scholarly conferences for addressing the pressing issues.