Shafqat Shah calls on politicians to put aside differences in interest of country

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Politician and advocate, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has called upon all political parties in the country to put aside their differences and avoid promoting division in society.

He has urged the political parties to unite for the greater good of the country.

Speaking in a gathering here on Thursday, he said that the motherland is currently facing unprecedented challenges. "In these times, let us recall the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, emphasizing Unity, Faith and Discipline and recommit ourselves to actions to save Pakistan," he added.

He urged the Federal, provincial and local governments to withdraw all politically motivated cases to enable an environment that will turn challenges into opportunities. He said that the assemblies must uphold their oath to work in accordance with the Constitution.

Mr Shah emphasized the importance of constitutional bodies acting within the confines of the law and the constitution and setting aside partisan and ethnic biases to build a self-sufficient, independent nation.