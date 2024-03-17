Shahid Afridi Lauds Services Of Police Animal Rescue Center
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Shahid Afridi along with former leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed visited Police Animal Rescue Center here at Gulberg on Sunday.
Shahid Afridi reviewed the facilities provided in the center to the rescued animals. and said it was an important project of the government. ASP Syeda Shahrabano Naqvi and animal rights NGO (JFK) CEO Zufshan Anusha briefed Shahid Afridi about Animal Rescue Centre.
ASP Shehrbanu Naqvi said that Animal Rescue Centers (PARC) of Punjab Police are active in Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi. The centers have veterinary doctors, ambulance, rescue staff, police team.
The police animal rescue center is playing an important role in the treatment and rehabilitation of helpless, injured animals, she added.
Shahid Afridi said that other provinces should also create police forces and institutions like Punjab Police Animal Rescue Centre.
Later, Shahid Afridi along with Mushtaq Ahmed also visited Special Initiative Police Station Gulberg, where ASP Gulberg Syeda Shahrabano informed Shahid Afridi about the working of Special Initiative Police Station, Saiban office.
Shahid Afridi said that the upgradation of police stations and public facilities centers is a good initiative of Punjab Police to provide services to the citizens.
It is worth mentioning here that the center has been established in collaboration with Punjab Police and Animal Rights Activism (JFK).
