Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Says NAB Should Be Closed Down

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 06:33 PM

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says NAB should be closed down

He expressed these views while talking to the reporters outside parliament, saying that he was not aware of Nawaz Sharif’s picture for being in jail.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2020) PML-N leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi demanded to shut down National Accountability Bureau (NAB) here on Tuesday.

Terming NAB with state-sponsored terrorism, the former PM said that anti-graft body should be shut down. He ruled out division in the PML-N and said that former military ruler Pervez Musharraf escaped jail.

He expressed these views while talking to the reporters outside the parliament. “I got operated and feeling better,”. He pointed out that amendment regarding the NAB laws was an easy task for the government but it should be closed down as it was equal to state-sponsored terrorism.

Responding to a question about MQM and PTI, he said that it was their matter and they better know how to deal with it. He said Maryam Nawaz’s name was placed on Exit Control List despite that it was placed only for once.

“I was in jail and therefore, I couldn’t see the picture of Nawaz Sharif,” said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

A day before Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was sent to jail after his operation at a private hospital.

The former premier was arrested by the NAB officials on July 2019 and since then he decided not to get bail and did not go to court for bail in the case of LNG.

