Shahnawaz Bhutto protects democracy with his blood: Zardari

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has said that Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto was a democratic leader who protected democracy with his blood in the darkest hour of the country’s history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has said that Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto was a democratic leader who protected democracy with his blood in the darkest hour of the country’s history.

In a message on Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto’s 65th birth anniversary, Asif Zardari said he fought against dictator Zia ul Haq.

Asif Zardari said that there is no example like the Bhutto family when it comes to the sacrifices rendered for the sake of the country and its democracy in this nation’s political history.

He said the sun of democracy in Pakistan rises with the blood of the martyrs of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.