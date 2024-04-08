Shalwar Kameez, Peshawar Chappal Attract Shoppers Ahead Of Eidul Fitr Celebrations
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Known as city of rich culture and traditions, Peshawari Shalwar Kameez and Kurtas with rich embroidery work are being sold like a hot cakes in the city prior to Eidul Fitr celebrations.
The traditional Shalwar Kameez and Kurta, an amalgamation of modernity and traditions being offered by different local and international bands are attracting men and boys in large number in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where shopping spree continued till late night.
All major markets in the city and cantonment, Qissa Khawani, University Road, Meena Bazaars, Faqirabad, Shafi Market and others are flooded with customers selecting appropriate suits for themselves and love ones for joys occasion of Eid ul Fitr.
Top national fabric designers have introduced new varieties of ‘shalwar Kameez and kurta pajamas’ having colourful designs while 20 to 30 percent discount offers by the vendors draw Eid shoppers of others districts in droves in Peshawar.
“Shalwar Kameez’s cotton suit is my favorite item and my Eid seems incomplete without it,” Zershan Khan, a resident of Wapda Town Peshawar said, adding he is preferring it due to its comfort level and sense of coldness during summer.
Shalwar kameez with traditional Peshawari Chappal had widely been recognized as the symbol of traditions and culture of Pakistan especially of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and majority of people in this region prefer it on Eid and wedding functions.
“I came from Karak to buy ready to wear Shalwar Kameez suits for my relatives for Eid ul Fitr celebrations as its prices is comparatively low here than in my city,” said Waris Khan, a lover of Peshawari kurta at Deans Trade Centre.
The ready-made Salwar Kurta suits outlets draw low income groups and Government employees in substantial numbers as they can easily save Rs1500 being paid to tailor for stitching.
Waris said that he had also purchased two Shawlar Kurta for his maternal uncle sons that would double his joys, adding that ready-made Shawar Kameez and Kurta being offered in the lucrative market of Peshawar are cost effective and save time of the consumers.
The demands of shalwar kurta increased in local markets after tailors refused to accept more orders due to arrival of Eid ul Fitr that was likely to be celebrated on Wednesday.
