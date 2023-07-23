Open Menu

Shangla Police Crackdown On Activists, Leaders Of PTI Continue

Faizan Hashmi Published July 23, 2023 | 10:00 AM

SHANLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) ::Shangla Police's crackdown on activists and leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who were involved in May 9 and 10 vandalism is continuing and a case has been registered against 35 under 3 MPO, in which 16 others have been arrested, and raids are ongoing for their arrest.

Late night Police raids at the houses of some important PTI leaders including former Provincial Minister Shaukat Yousafzai's brother Liaquat Yousafzai.

A total of 16 activists and leaders have been arrested in various Police Stations of Shangla district, for which a team of lawyers including the President of Shangla Bar Association and General Secretary of Insaf Lawyers Forum Malakand Division Jawad Ali Noor Advocate, President of Tehreek-e-Insaf Lawyers Forum reached Peshawar High Court.

Among those arrested under 16 MPO are Anwar Ali Jan, Hamidullah Khan, Nawabzada, Ihsan Bahadur, Khaliq Zaman, Ali Akbar, Nisar Muhammad Sulaiman Ameer, Pir Aman Khan, Ali Baz Khan, Khalil Muhammad, Faizullah, Rozi Khan, Muhammad Rehman, Jahanzeb, Samiullah, who have been transferred to jail immediately after their arrest.

