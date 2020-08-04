Shangla police pays tribute to martyrs

(@FahadShabbir)

SHANGLA, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) ::Shangla Police Tuesday observed Police Martyred Day in a simple but impressive manner and paid tribute to martyrs of the force who sacrificed their lives in line of duty.

District Police Officer (DPO) Asif Gohar laid floral wreath on martyrs' monument and offered Fateha for departed souls. Quran Khawani was also held at various police stations of the district.

Highlighting sacrifices of police force, the DPO said that peace has been restored in the country due to matchless sacrifices of the force, adding, their sacrifices for the country would always be remembered.

He said that 28 personnel of Shangla police sacrificed their lives in fighting against insurgents and anti-state elements. He said that Shangla police would perform its duties with utmost professionalism following footsteps of martyred heroes.