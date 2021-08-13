 Sharjeel Memon allowed to travel abroad to meet his daughter

(@fidahassanain)

Sindh High Court has granted 30-day permission to travel abroad and meet his daughter who secured admission in a foreign university.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2021) The Sindh High Court on Friday allowed Pakistan Peoples’s Party (PPP) leader and MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon to travel abroad despite that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) opposed permission to him.

The appellate court, however, linked its decision with approval of the trial court and directed Sharjeel Memon to submit surety bonds of Rs1 million.

The court observed, “The 30-day abroad visit will begin the day he will get a nod from the trial court,”. The NAB prosecutor opposed the decision, saying that the PPP leader won’t return.

The counsel of PPP leader said that his client’s daughter was studying abroad and he wanted to meet her.

The NAB prosecutor said that the PPP leader was wanted in two NAB references besides having a pending inquiry against him relating to illegal recruitments.

Sharjeel Memon had made a plea earlier before the court that his name should be removed from ECL so that he could attend the first university day of his daughter in a foreign university. He had told the court through his counsel that his daughter had secured admission at a foreign university, and being a father he desired to drop her at the university on her first day.

“I am ready to accept anything against approval of being allowed to travel abroad,” said Memon, seeking permission to travel abroad on August 15.

Memon is currently on bail in NAB cases.