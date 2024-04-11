Open Menu

Sharjeel Memon Spends Second Day Of Eid At Rawal House

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Sindh Minister for Information, Mass transit and Narcotics Sharjeel Inam Memon spent the second day of Eid-ul-fitr at his residence Rawal House Tandojam.

According to a handout issued by district Information office, Provincial Minister met with people and felicitated them on Eid-ul-fitr

