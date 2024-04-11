Sharjeel Memon spends second day of Eid at Rawal House

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Sindh Minister for Information, Mass transit and Narcotics Sharjeel Inam Memon spent the second day of Eid-ul-fitr at his residence Rawal House Tandojam.

According to a handout issued by district Information office, Provincial Minister met with people and felicitated them on Eid-ul-fitr

APP/nsm