Sharjeel Memon Spends Second Day Of Eid At Rawal House
Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Sindh Minister for Information, Mass transit and Narcotics Sharjeel Inam Memon spent the second day of Eid-ul-fitr at his residence Rawal House Tandojam.
According to a handout issued by district Information office, Provincial Minister met with people and felicitated them on Eid-ul-fitr
APP/nsm
