Sharjeel Memon Visits Excise &Taxation Office At Civic Centre

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 12:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation, Narcotics Control, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, paid a surprise visit to the Excise and Taxation Office here at Civic Center.

During the visit, Sharjeel Inam Memon reviewed the work of various sections in the Excise and Taxation office and also obtained detailed information on vehicle registration and other related issues.

The Provincial Minister received a comprehensive briefing about the operational mechanism of registration and taxation.

Sharjeel Memon emphasized the need for collective efforts to promote transparency and accountability in administrative affairs.

He stated that the Sindh government has a proactive approach to address administrative challenges and improve public service delivery.

He further added that the Sindh government aims to implement necessary reforms for better service to all citizens.

Secretary Excise and Taxation, Atifur Rehman, and Director General Excise and Taxation, Aurangzeb Panhwar, also accompanied Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon during the visit.

