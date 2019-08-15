Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital to be established in Quetta: Qasim Khan Suri

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Thursday said a foundation stone of Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital would be laid in Quetta soon under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for provision of healthcare facilities to people of Balochistan.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to make a truly Islamic welfare state after eradication of sectarianism from country, saying youth of Balochistan stand with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in journey of Naya Pakistan. Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony to mark Independence Day which was organized by Tanzeem Hazara Nasal (Organization Hazara Generation) at Alamdar Road Quetta.

He said Hazara community is playing role for betterment of Pakistan and they are identification of Balochistan in country, adding that he was striving to provide all facilities to people in his continuance and province under Federal policy.

"In this regard, all available resources are being utilized to meet shortage of girls schools, deficiency of water in city and enhancing sport activities for interest public", he said, adding prolong schedule of load shedding has been reduced in Quetta City on complaint of citizen after holding successful meeting with concerned Minister.

He said Modi government's atrocities in occupied Kashmir has exposed the real face of India in front of world and lauded efforts of Kashmiri people who are struggling for self-determination and Kashmiri people's voice could not be suppressed by use of force.

Qasim Khan Suri said various rallies were taken to mark Independence Day and to show solidarity with Kashmiri brothers in Balochistan, Pakistan would raise voice for Kashmir self-determination at International platform.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is focusing on development of Balochistan in order to address shortage of water and related main issues of province for interest of people. "Five solar tube wells were also installed in Quetta City under cooperation of China diplomat to meet scarcity of water for ensuring supply of water to people in order to save them from tanker mafia', he said.