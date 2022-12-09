Shazia Marri directs officials to resolve complaints of BISP beneficiaries on priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Shazia Atta Marri on Friday directed the concerned officers to resolve issues and complaints conveyed by BISP beneficiaries on top priority.

She was speaking during her visit to the office of the Director General of BISP, Central Zone, Karachi, said a news release issued here.

BISP Secretary Yusuf Khan and Director General Operation Manager Hammad Marri were also accompanying the federal minister.

She visited various sections of BISP, Central Zone office.

On the occasion, Director General of BISP, Sindh Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah gave her a detailed briefing about the performance of the department.

The minister said the present government was committed to simplify and further improve the BISP system.

She directed the officials to resolve the issues being faced by the beneficiaries on priority and ensure attendance and adherence to the office timings.