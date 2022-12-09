UrduPoint.com

Shazia Marri Directs Officials To Resolve Complaints Of BISP Beneficiaries On Priority

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Shazia Marri directs officials to resolve complaints of BISP beneficiaries on priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Shazia Atta Marri on Friday directed the concerned officers to resolve issues and complaints conveyed by BISP beneficiaries on top priority.

She was speaking during her visit to the office of the Director General of BISP, Central Zone, Karachi, said a news release issued here.

BISP Secretary Yusuf Khan and Director General Operation Manager Hammad Marri were also accompanying the federal minister.

She visited various sections of BISP, Central Zone office.

On the occasion, Director General of BISP, Sindh Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah gave her a detailed briefing about the performance of the department.

The minister said the present government was committed to simplify and further improve the BISP system.

She directed the officials to resolve the issues being faced by the beneficiaries on priority and ensure attendance and adherence to the office timings.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Visit Imtiaz Ali Government Top

Recent Stories

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

30 minutes ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

3 hours ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

3 hours ago
 Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all Dec ..

Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all December long

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.